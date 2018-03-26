Martin hopes to see baseball in Montreal

Montreal looks no closer to getting a major league baseball team back than the first time Russell Martin visited as a player in 2014, but the Toronto Blue Jays catcher hasn't given up hope.

Fans of the former Montreal Expos, a team that moved to Washington D.C. after the 2004 season, have turned out to Olympic Stadium in droves for Blue Jays pre-season games in hope of demonstrating to Major League Baseball that they deserve to get baseball back, so far to no avail.

"It would definitely be nice to see baseball back in Montreal but I feel like it's a complicated thing and there a lot of moving parts," Martin said Monday before the Blue Jays faced the St. Louis Cardinals. "But of course there's a part of me that would love to see baseball back in Montreal and hopefully be a part of it somehow.

"But right now my focus is on the upcoming season and I'm trying to take care of business with the Blue Jays."

Martin, who was drafted by the Expos in 2000 but never signed with the team, is the most prominent Montreal-area product to play in the major leagues. The bilingual Martin was born in Toronto, but split most of his childhood between Montreal and Ottawa.

He considers the visits to the Big O as a treat, although not quite as many fans were expected for the two-game set with St. Louis as in previous years, when more than 40,000 turned out. This year, the games are on weeknights instead of the usual Friday and Saturday.

"It's always fun to play at home in front of family and the fans in Montreal," said Martin. "It's not quite the same this year on a Monday and for sure it's not the same feeling as the first time, but it's still really special."

The games have often been emotional experiences for Martin, not just for the ovations he gets from the crowd. In 2015, his father, musician Russell Martin Sr., played the Canadian anthem on a saxophone before a game.

Time may be running out on Martin ever playing for a future Montreal major league team in the still-unlikely event that it happens. The four-time all-star is 35 and his batting average and run production have been slipping in recent seasons.

Montreal's chances of luring a team likely favour relocation of a struggling franchise like Tampa Bay or Oakland than in expansion. There is an energetic group pushing for it. Potential team owners have shown interest. But the movement may have been set back when Denis Coderre, a fervent baseball fan, was unseated as mayor in November in an upset.