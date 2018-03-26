Illinois' Finke, Lucas decide to transfer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois has lost two more players after Michael Finke and Te'Jon Lucas announced their plans to leave the program.

The Illini went 14-18 in coach Brad Underwood's first year at the school. Finke, Lucas and Mark Smith have decided to transfer, and Leron Black is turning pro after averaging a team-high 15.3 points.

Finke graduated in December and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-10 forward announced his move Monday in a post on his Twitter account.

Finke averaged a career-best 9.8 points last season, fourth on the team. He missed four games with a concussion.