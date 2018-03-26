Sabres snap Leafs' club-record 13-game home winning streak

Marleau dislodged the puck from Buffalo defenceman Marco Scandella behind the net on the forecheck before Mitch Marner fed a quick pass in front to Kadri, who beat Johnson to give him back-to-back 30-goal seasons.

Kadri, who scored 32 times in 2016-17, now has eight goals in the last six games at Air Canada Centre.

The Sabres were assessed a high-sticking penalty on the ensuing faceoff — the game's first infraction of any kind — and Marleau banged home a loose puck in the crease on the ensuing power play at 18:42 after Auston Matthews took the initial shot.

Andersen, who was looking to set a new career high with his 36th win of the season, stretched to make a terrific pad save on Jordan Nolan on a 2-on-1 earlier in the period off a feed from Eichel to keep the Leafs down by one.

After the Leafs had two great early chances, including an Andreas Johnsson breakaway that Johnson stopped two minutes in, the Sabres turned the tide and grabbed the lead at 3:23 of the first.

Eichel pressured Matthews into a turnover in the corner in the Toronto zone before taking a feed from Girgensons and beating Andersen with a quick move to the forehand.

The goal seemed to stun the Leafs, who looked sloppy for a stretch before coming close a couple of times later in the period, including a Matthews snapshot that found iron and stayed out after he intercepted an errant Sabres pass off a neutral zone faceoff.

Notes: The Leafs won 45 games in 1998-99, 1999-00 and 2003-04, and secured 44 victories in both 1992-93 and 2002-03 — seasons that all came before the NHL instituted the shootout to break ties in 2005. Toronto is 7-2 in shootouts in 2017-18. ... Andersen won 35 games in 2014-15 with Anaheim. ... The Leafs host Florida on Wednesday.

