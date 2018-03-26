First winner of Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race dies at 75

"We thought that would be a pretty neat thing," Wilmarth told The Associated Press in 2001 while he sat in a tent in the ghost town of Iditarod, Alaska, welcoming mushers in that year's race.

He put a dog team together a few months before the race, swapping goods for dogs in Alaska Native villages along the Kuskokwim River. He traded a .22-calibre rifle for a snowmobile, and then swapped that for five of his 12 dogs on the team.

Conditions for the first Iditarod in 1973 were nothing like they are today. He said shortly after the race began, there was no trail at all so he and sprint dog musher George Attla at one point put on snowshoes and cleared a path for the dogs.

The 1973 race began with 34 teams, and more than a third of them never finished the race.

Along the trail, there was almost a mass exodus when the temperature dropped to minus 50 degrees (-45.56 Celsius). Some other mushers came to him in the middle of the night to talk about turning back. They wanted the decision to be unanimous, he said.

Wilmarth didn't even let them finish: "I told them, 'I'm going to go to Nome.'"

Today, mushers pack food for their dogs and themselves, and it's flown to checkpoints along the trail.

That didn't happen during the first Iditarod, and Wilmarth told the AP that he got pretty hungry on the way to Nome.

To fight off hunger, he snared beaver for food and tried to steal fish from a trap, but nearly fell into the Yukon River instead.

He also didn't get any help from villagers on the river.

"Those guys on the Yukon wouldn't give me any food. They were rooting for their own guys," he said.

"I was in better shape when I got to Nome," he said.

He pocketed $12,000 for being the first musher win the rugged race across Alaska. It took him 20 days and 49 minutes, more than twice as long as Iditarod mushers today make the trek across the Alaska wilderness.

"It was a little bit of a different deal back then," Wilmarth said. "Things were a little rougher."

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press