Fultz helps 76ers beat Nuggets 123-104

PHILADELPHIA — Markelle Fultz had 10 points and eight rebounds in his first game since October, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.

The Sixers and their fans wanted the No. 1 pick to play and — after five often-confusing months — they got him.

The first pick of the 2017 draft shot an air ball, had three shots blocked and artfully attacked the lane, flashing glimpses of what has made him both a mystery project and prominent prospect.

With a playoff berth clinched for the first time since 2012, the 76ers and Fultz decided the time was right for the guard to return from an injured shoulder and busted confidence that had cost him all but four games of his rookie season.