OHL Roundup: Greyhounds take 3-0 series lead

SAGINAW, Mich. — Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk both scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Saginaw Spirit 7-3 on Monday to move one win away from the next round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Hayden Verbeek scored the eventual winner at 6:42 of the third period while Rasmus Sandin and Jack Kopacka had the others for the Greyhounds, who lead the best-of-seven first-round set 3-0.

Max Grondin, Mason Kohn and Nicholas Porco supplied the offence for the Spirit.

Matthew Villalta made 23 saves for Sault Ste. Marie as Evan Cormier turned away 29-of-36 shots for Saginaw.