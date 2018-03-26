Tucker hits slam in 1st Minute Maid AB as Astros top Brewers

Christian Yelich drove in two runs for Milwaukee. The outfielder was acquired this off-season from the Marlins and leads the Brewers with 12 RBIs heading into the final game before opening day.

Brewers starter Brent Suter bounced back from recent struggles with five innings of one-run ball. He stuck out seven and had no walks, a big turnaround after allowing 10 runs in his previous 8 2/3 innings.

"I was very pleased, I thought it was the perfect tuneup," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Obviously it's a very good lineup, and he did a really nice job for five innings."

Suter in his last two games has struck out 14 batters in 9 2/3 innings. Prior to that, Suter had just 12 punch outs in 14 innings.

"I think I did a better job of doing it earlier," Suter said about making quality two-strike pitches. "In my last outing, I was fighting a little bit, letting them get back in the count and then maybe making a pitch. Today it felt like I was putting them away a little earlier in the count. That was a good sign. Limit my pitch count. I was a little bit more efficient today."

GURRIEL MAKING PROGRESS

Less than a month after having the hook of the hamate bone removed from his left hand, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to returning.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Gurriel hit again Monday morning, and the team hopes to get him into game competition at minor league spring training in the next day or two.

"Right now he's trending in a good direction that he's pain free," Hinch said. "He's taking good swings. He's facing live competition in terms of the high-velocity machine. So far so good."

The team will decide by opening day whether to put Gurriel on the disabled list or have him join the team. Once with the team, Gurriel will begin serving his five-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball during the World Series last year. The suspension was for an inappropriate gesture directed at former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (2-0, 2.38 ERA) starts against Houston on Tuesday in his final tuneup before the regular season. In his last start, Davies gave up no runs in five innings against Kansas City.

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.92 ERA) will try to bounce back in his final start of the preseason Tuesday. Last time out, Morton gave up nine runs and 11 hits against Miami on Thursday.

By Joshua Koch, The Associated Press