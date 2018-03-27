USF beats North Texas 72-62 in Game 1 of CBI Finals

"Our guys responded great," McCasland said. "They kept competing. We just didn't have enough sharing the basketball on the offensive end. We tried to get too many back on one possession. We made them miss, but we couldn't close the gap quick enough."

The Dons made seven of their first eight tries from 3-point range and used a 22-2 run to break out to an early 18-point lead. Ratinho hit his fifth 3 in the closing minute of the first half and USF went to the break with a 46-30 lead.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green got to the CBI Final behind a high-powered offence that averaged 92 points in the first three games and made 14 of 20 3-pointers in a semifinal win over Jacksonville State. That shooting was nowhere to be found against USF as North Texas scored 30 points below its tournament average and shot 4 for 21 from 3-point range.

San Francisco: Nate Renfro played a key role for the Dons with four blocked shots defensively and some key plays on the offensive end in the second half. USF missed three shots on one trip before Renfro scored on a tip-in. The Dons missed their first 10 attempts from 3-point range until Renfro hit one from the corner with six minutes left to make it 61-49.

SENIOR NIGHT PART 2

Foster, the only senior on the Dons, struggled a bit last month in his final regular-season home game. But he got a reprieve in this tournament, playing four more home games and finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against North Texas.

"This was his redemption for Senior Night," Smith said. "There won't be another home game. He didn't play great in that game. That can happen. But he was awesome tonight."

UP NEXT

The series shifts to Texas for Game 2 on Wednesday night and then Game 3 on Friday if necessary.

