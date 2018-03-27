Greinke one-hits Cleveland through 6, D-backs romp 7-0

It was the first time the Diamondbacks pitchers encountered baseballs that had been stored in their humidor to try to add moisture in the dry desert air.

"I was wondering if that was why some of those balls were pop-ups instead of doubles or something," Greinke said. "I didn't see how far a couple of our homers went but it was nice seeing that you could still drive the ball."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Brandon Guyer, who underwent rib surgery last October, was in the lineup in left field. He is to be evaluated Tuesday to make sure he is ready to start the season.

Diamondbacks: Arizona officially placed OF Steven Souza Jr. (pec strain) and RH reliever Randall Delgado (left oblique strain) on the disabled list.

INDIANS MOVES

The Indians told outfielder Rob Refsnyder that he would not make the team. He was claimed off waivers from Toronto on Nov. 20.

"We felt like out of respect to him, once we made that determination, we should tell him," Francona said. "It starts to wear on people. You can see it. He deserves that, even if we can't give him the answer that he wants."

1B-DH Mike Napoli, who signed a minor league contract on Feb. 28, has agreed to report to Triple-A Columbus.

MARTE'S MONEY

A person close to the situation says infielder Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks have agreed on a five-year, $24 million extension. The deal includes another two-year club option that could be worth $22 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Marte filled in well when shortstops Nick Ahmed and Chris Owings went down with injuries a year ago and was 7 for 17 at the plate in four post-season games, including a pair of triples in the wild-card win over Colorado.

UP NEXT

The Indians and Diamondbacks play their preseason finale Tuesday in Phoenix. RH Taijuan Walker starts for Arizona, RH Trevor Bauer for Cleveland.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press