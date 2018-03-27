Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

The Golden Knights became the first team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season since the league expanded for the 1967-68 season.

It was also the 200th career victory for coach Gerard Gallant.

Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 28-11-4 after stopping 28 shots.