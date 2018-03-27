Ohtani gets a hit, Angels beat Dodgers in Freeway exhibition

"I think he's working on just getting that timing," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "I think we saw more of those pitches he was on, which is a great sign."

Ohtani, who wears No. 17, is adjusting to many things. He's followed by a big contingent of Japanese reporters and under a microscope for baseball fans everywhere who are intrigued by a player who will pitch and bat.

"He's a young player, and he's got a lot to learn about himself, major league baseball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's a big transition for him. Obviously, the talent is there. He took a good swing tonight against Rich, a fastball away out over and then ran into some good pitching as well. Very talented young player."

ROTATIONS SHAPING UP

The Dodgers will start Clayton Kershaw on opening day against San Francisco, followed by Alex Wood, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Angels will start Garrett Richards against Oakland, followed by Tyler Skaggs. Scioscia hasn't set the rest of the rotation, but Ohtani and Shoemaker are likely candidates for the next two spots.

TOLES STILL IN THE MIX

Outfielder Andrew Toles — who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL — hit a solo home run to right field off Blake Parker in the ninth. He's still vying for a spot on the opening day roster.

"He's exciting. He does a lot of things well," Roberts said. "He's high energy. Guys like Andrew, Trayce (Thompson) makes our decision a lot tougher, and you're talking about Matt (Kemp) and Joc (Pederson) as well. And (Toles) has had a great spring, he really has. It's making it tough on us."

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez is scheduled to start the final game of the Freeway Series and last game before the team opens the season at Oakland on Thursday.

Dodgers: Ryu will make the team's final start before the Dodgers host opening day against San Francisco on Thursday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press