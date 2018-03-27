High school basketball stars put their skills on display

The stars were shining on Monday night at the 2018 WCSSAA basketball all-star game at Waterloo Collegiate.
The annual event featured two all-star games, two three-point competitions, a two-point shootout, a slam-dunk competition, and plenty of awards and recognition.
Waterloo Oxford’s MacKeely Shantz was awarded the Julia Devenny Memorial Award as WCSSAA’s most valuable player.
The Grade 11 student was elated to earn such a prestigious honour, which is named in memory of Devenny, who played basketball for Waterloo Collegiate Institute (WCI). Devenny eventually became the Canadian Interuniversity Sports Rookie of the Year during her time at the University of Waterloo as a Warrior. She passed away at the age of 28, losing her battle with cancer.
“It’s a pretty awesome, it’s a huge honour, there’s a lot of good basketball players in this league, so of course it’s a huge honour to be named MVP.”
Shantz led the Crusaders to the senior girls’ WCSSAA final back in November, where they fell to the Sir John A. Macdonald (SJAM) Highlanders.
“[I’m] super proud of my Waterloo Oxford team, we made it to the WCCSAA finals as well, so that was a great experience. It was so much fun getting to play with the all-stars today, and just a bunch of good people and great basketball players."
Shantz, who was also named a first-team all-star, was on Team Pink for the game, which ended up defeating Team Blue, 61-51.
After her final year at Waterloo-Oxford, she plans to attend university to play varsity basketball.
WCI’s Adri Kellerman shot the lights out in a thrilling three-point competition where she drained 11 trays in 45 seconds both in the preliminary round, and the finals. The grade 12-student edged out SJAM’s Joanna Bamberger in the finals, 11-10.
“I was totally surprised, I wasn’t expecting it at all, I’ve never been a good three-point shooter,” said Kellerman. “[I am] mediocre kind of, and it was a really big surprise to me, and it was super fun. And having all my teammates cheering for me, got me all hyped up."
“My arms were dead, it was kind of my adrenalin that kept me in at that point.”
Kellerman, Bamberger, SJAM’s Griffin Lack-Shane, and Eastwood’s Natalie Mayer round out the first-team all stars.
Following the girls’ game and competition, the boys took to the floor for their all-star festivities.
Glenview Park’s Emanuel Otong was awarded the Mike Moser award for Most Valuable player. Moser was a basketball star at Forest Heights and the University of Waterloo before suddenly passing away in 1975, at the age of 22, during a basketball tour.
Otong led the Panthers to the WCSSAA final, where they lost to Eastwood. However, the Panthers would go on to win the Central Western Ontario (CWOSSA) AA championship.
Otong also participated in the slam- dunk competition during the jam-packed evening, finishing third.
Huron Heights’ star Kuel Thomas won the competition, finishing off a pretty alley-oop dunk in the dunk-off, and beating Eastwood’s Abdei Hamad.
One of the judges for the competition was Kitchener-Waterloo Titans head coach Cavell Johnson,
Otong, Glenview Park’s Jordan Rogers, Eastwood’s Kanayo Nnadi and Layee Jabateh, and Thomas were named first-team senior boys’ all-stars.
Kitchener Collegiate’s Andrew Edgar won the boys’ three-point contest, while Eastwood’s Nnadi and Serena Grant took home the first edition of the coed two-ball shootout.
The stars were shining on Monday night at the 2018 WCSSAA basketball all-star game at Waterloo Collegiate.
The annual event featured two all-star games, two three-point competitions, a two-point shootout, a slam-dunk competition, and plenty of awards and recognition.
Waterloo Oxford’s MacKeely Shantz was awarded the Julia Devenny Memorial Award as WCSSAA’s most valuable player.
The Grade 11 student was elated to earn such a prestigious honour, which is named in memory of Devenny, who played basketball for Waterloo Collegiate Institute (WCI). Devenny eventually became the Canadian Interuniversity Sports Rookie of the Year during her time at the University of Waterloo as a Warrior. She passed away at the age of 28, losing her battle with cancer.
“It’s a pretty awesome, it’s a huge honour, there’s a lot of good basketball players in this league, so of course it’s a huge honour to be named MVP.”
Shantz led the Crusaders to the senior girls’ WCSSAA final back in November, where they fell to the Sir John A. Macdonald (SJAM) Highlanders.
“[I’m] super proud of my Waterloo Oxford team, we made it to the WCCSAA finals as well, so that was a great experience. It was so much fun getting to play with the all-stars today, and just a bunch of good people and great basketball players."
Shantz, who was also named a first-team all-star, was on Team Pink for the game, which ended up defeating Team Blue, 61-51.
After her final year at Waterloo-Oxford, she plans to attend university to play varsity basketball.
WCI’s Adri Kellerman shot the lights out in a thrilling three-point competition where she drained 11 trays in 45 seconds both in the preliminary round, and the finals. The grade 12-student edged out SJAM’s Joanna Bamberger in the finals, 11-10.
“I was totally surprised, I wasn’t expecting it at all, I’ve never been a good three-point shooter,” said Kellerman. “[I am] mediocre kind of, and it was a really big surprise to me, and it was super fun. And having all my teammates cheering for me, got me all hyped up."
“My arms were dead, it was kind of my adrenalin that kept me in at that point.”
Kellerman, Bamberger, SJAM’s Griffin Lack-Shane, and Eastwood’s Natalie Mayer round out the first-team all stars.
Following the girls’ game and competition, the boys took to the floor for their all-star festivities.
Glenview Park’s Emanuel Otong was awarded the Mike Moser award for Most Valuable player. Moser was a basketball star at Forest Heights and the University of Waterloo before suddenly passing away in 1975, at the age of 22, during a basketball tour.
Otong led the Panthers to the WCSSAA final, where they lost to Eastwood. However, the Panthers would go on to win the Central Western Ontario (CWOSSA) AA championship.
Otong also participated in the slam- dunk competition during the jam-packed evening, finishing third.
Huron Heights’ star Kuel Thomas won the competition, finishing off a pretty alley-oop dunk in the dunk-off, and beating Eastwood’s Abdei Hamad.
One of the judges for the competition was Kitchener-Waterloo Titans head coach Cavell Johnson,
Otong, Glenview Park’s Jordan Rogers, Eastwood’s Kanayo Nnadi and Layee Jabateh, and Thomas were named first-team senior boys’ all-stars.
Kitchener Collegiate’s Andrew Edgar won the boys’ three-point contest, while Eastwood’s Nnadi and Serena Grant took home the first edition of the coed two-ball shootout.
The stars were shining on Monday night at the 2018 WCSSAA basketball all-star game at Waterloo Collegiate.
The annual event featured two all-star games, two three-point competitions, a two-point shootout, a slam-dunk competition, and plenty of awards and recognition.
Waterloo Oxford’s MacKeely Shantz was awarded the Julia Devenny Memorial Award as WCSSAA’s most valuable player.
The Grade 11 student was elated to earn such a prestigious honour, which is named in memory of Devenny, who played basketball for Waterloo Collegiate Institute (WCI). Devenny eventually became the Canadian Interuniversity Sports Rookie of the Year during her time at the University of Waterloo as a Warrior. She passed away at the age of 28, losing her battle with cancer.
“It’s a pretty awesome, it’s a huge honour, there’s a lot of good basketball players in this league, so of course it’s a huge honour to be named MVP.”
Shantz led the Crusaders to the senior girls’ WCSSAA final back in November, where they fell to the Sir John A. Macdonald (SJAM) Highlanders.
“[I’m] super proud of my Waterloo Oxford team, we made it to the WCCSAA finals as well, so that was a great experience. It was so much fun getting to play with the all-stars today, and just a bunch of good people and great basketball players."
Shantz, who was also named a first-team all-star, was on Team Pink for the game, which ended up defeating Team Blue, 61-51.
After her final year at Waterloo-Oxford, she plans to attend university to play varsity basketball.
WCI’s Adri Kellerman shot the lights out in a thrilling three-point competition where she drained 11 trays in 45 seconds both in the preliminary round, and the finals. The grade 12-student edged out SJAM’s Joanna Bamberger in the finals, 11-10.
“I was totally surprised, I wasn’t expecting it at all, I’ve never been a good three-point shooter,” said Kellerman. “[I am] mediocre kind of, and it was a really big surprise to me, and it was super fun. And having all my teammates cheering for me, got me all hyped up."
“My arms were dead, it was kind of my adrenalin that kept me in at that point.”
Kellerman, Bamberger, SJAM’s Griffin Lack-Shane, and Eastwood’s Natalie Mayer round out the first-team all stars.
Following the girls’ game and competition, the boys took to the floor for their all-star festivities.
Glenview Park’s Emanuel Otong was awarded the Mike Moser award for Most Valuable player. Moser was a basketball star at Forest Heights and the University of Waterloo before suddenly passing away in 1975, at the age of 22, during a basketball tour.
Otong led the Panthers to the WCSSAA final, where they lost to Eastwood. However, the Panthers would go on to win the Central Western Ontario (CWOSSA) AA championship.
Otong also participated in the slam- dunk competition during the jam-packed evening, finishing third.
Huron Heights’ star Kuel Thomas won the competition, finishing off a pretty alley-oop dunk in the dunk-off, and beating Eastwood’s Abdei Hamad.
One of the judges for the competition was Kitchener-Waterloo Titans head coach Cavell Johnson,
Otong, Glenview Park’s Jordan Rogers, Eastwood’s Kanayo Nnadi and Layee Jabateh, and Thomas were named first-team senior boys’ all-stars.
Kitchener Collegiate’s Andrew Edgar won the boys’ three-point contest, while Eastwood’s Nnadi and Serena Grant took home the first edition of the coed two-ball shootout.