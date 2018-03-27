Tennessee Titans agree to terms with QB Blaine Gabbert

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal with quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

The 28-year-old Gabbert is expected to replace Matt Cassel as Marcus Mariota's backup. The Titans announced March 9 they intend to release Cassel.

Gabbert, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 draft, started 27 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2011-13. He played the next three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making eight starts in 2015 and five in 2016.

Gabbert spent 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals and started five games, including a 12-7 victory over the Titans. He went 95 of 171 for 1,086 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.