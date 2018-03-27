Beilein remains humble amid acclaim from fellow coaches

"You watch them at Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia, Michigan — I hope I didn't forget one of them," added Wright, whose Villanova team faces Kansas in Saturday's other semifinal. "But that's where I started watching him, and you saw the same consistency, quality of character, quality of players he recruits, class of his team on the court, off the court."

Beilein is an intense coach with an eye for detail. His teams play disciplined, unselfish basketball, and he'll pull players early at the slightest sign of foul trouble. But sideline histrionics are a rarity for him, and his modesty is on constant display.

"Actually it never has been the goal to be in the Final Four," he said Monday. "If the goal was to do your best every day and try to mentor and teach every kid and it led to the Final Four, that's great. But it's never been the goal."

The closest Beilein has come to any real controversy at Michigan involved transfer restrictions on outgoing players, and even then, the school eventually relented . Guard Spike Albrecht was able to go play for conference rival Purdue.

(About a month ago, Albrecht contributed a funny story on Twitter about what a stickler Beilein is for rules: "Coach Beilein wouldn't let me order Tiramisu for dessert on my official visit because it was beer battered and I was only 19.")

The last time Beilein took Michigan to the Final Four, the Wolverines lost in the title game to Louisville. The NCAA has since ordered Louisville to vacate that 2013 championship in the wake of a sex scandal.

The teams at this year's Final Four will try to avoid that kind of messy legacy, starting with Loyola and Michigan on Saturday.

"Coach Beilein, I've gotten to know him over the years on the road," Loyola coach Porter Moser said. "I remember visiting with him at the Final Four and on the road, and just what a high-class guy in terms of what he does with his program, how he runs his program. Just got a ton of respect for him."

