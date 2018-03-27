Florida State announces guard CJ Walker leaving program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State says point guard CJ Walker is leaving the program.

Coach Leonard Hamilton said in a statement on Tuesday that Walker asked for the release and that he appreciated his contributions over the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore started 34 of 35 games for the Seminoles, who lost to Michigan in the West Region final.

Walker, an Indianapolis native, averaged 8.0 points, which was fourth on the team, but saw his playing time diminish down the stretch due to the emergence of Trent Forrest. The 6-5 sophomore was Florida State's best player down the stretch, averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the final 10 games.