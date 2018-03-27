Padres demand apology from flagship radio station

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are demanding an apology from Entercom for an "offensive, insensitive and completely unacceptable" tweet by a new talk show host on the team's flagship radio station.

Kevin Klein, scheduled to start a show on 97.3 FM on Thursday — opening day for the Padres, tweeted a picture Monday of the Coronado bridge with the words "JUMP(asterisk) . (asterisk)to a new morning show."

The tweet sparked outrage from many, including some who said they knew people who had committed suicide by jumping from the bridge.

In a statement, Padres owners Ron Fowler and Peter Seidler apologized for the behaviour of the station.