Villanova stamps itself as nation's elite in Final Four run

— 1. National championship under coach Jay Wright in 2016.

— 420. Wins under Wright, the most in team history.

There's another number worth noting: $60 million. It's the expected cost of the renovation funded by donors of Villanova's on-campus arena when it reopens next season. The Wildcats played this season at the home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the Wells Fargo Center — where they went a sparkling 11-1.

Any way you count it, the Wildcats decade of dominance has turned their blood as blue as their "V'' logo.

"We consistently had very good players," Wright said. "It's a part of guys staying healthy, guys staying in the program, good recruiting, getting lucky in recruiting over a period of time."

The Wildcats soared to the top of the AP Top 25, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won another Big East Tournament title without a senior on the roster. Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo carried the Wildcats in stretches in tournament wins over Radford, Alabama, West Virginia and Texas Tech. Brunson was named Tuesday to the AP All-America team.

The 2016 team trumps the underdog '85 champs that shocked the sport for best in Nova history.

With two more wins, this year's team should stand alone.

KU-Villanova is regarded as a real title game of sorts before the winner plays Loyola or Michigan on Monday in San Antonio.

"The good thing is, I think our guys have a good understanding and respect for everybody in this tournament, so I don't think they would even think that this is the national championship game," Wright said. "Our guys wouldn't think that way."

Villanova might have seem more worthy of a spot alongside the Blue Devils, Tar Heels, Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats to the causal fan had it not been for some upsets as a single-digit seed in the tournament. The Wildcats lost in the first weekend as a 1 or 2 in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017. Surely another Final Four or two would have made them a more popular pick to win it all in office pools rather than a potential target as an upset special.

But it can't be ignored that Wright has brought the program to heights that not even his mentor and 1985 championship coach Rollie Massimino could achieve.

The idea of christening a dazzling new arena with a championship banner raised to the rafters would be appropriate — hanging in the rarified air as college basketball's top team.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press