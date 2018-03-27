Kerwin Roach II of Texas to enter NBA draft to test status

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior guard Kerwin Roach II says he'll declare himself eligible for the NBA draft in June. But he has no plans to hire an agent, allowing him to return to school.

Roach said Tuesday he wants to hear from NBA teams about his draft prospects and where he needs to improve.

The NCAA allows players to participate in the combine and one NBA team tryout per year without losing eligibility if they don't sign with an agent. Roach also didn't rule out leaving Texas, adding he's "keeping all options open."

Roach averaged 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds this season and often guarded the opponent's best perimeter player. He scored 20 or more points five times.