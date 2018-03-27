Skip Prosser's son named head coach at Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Mark Prosser, the son of the late former Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser, has been hired as Western Carolina's men's basketball coach.

An assistant at Winthrop the last six seasons, Mark Prosser was introduced at a news conference at Western Carolina on Tuesday. He succeeds Larry Hunter, who stepped down earlier this month after 13 seasons.

Prosser helped Bucknell, Wofford and Winthrop to NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure at each school. He was head coach at Brevard College for a year before joining Pat Kelsey's staff at Winthrop in 2013.

Kelsey called Mark Prosser "a grand slam hire" for Western Carolina. Wofford coach Mike Young says Prosser "checks all the boxes that one would look for in a head coach."