The actions of Smith and Warner, the leaders of the team, and Bancroft, a relative newcomer, have also reverberated through the cricketing world. Critics have pounced on the apparent hypocrisy of an Australian team that often held itself up as the moral compass of the game.

Smith, Warner and the remainder of the squad were shadowed at airports by packs of reporters and television crews as they travelled from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Tuesday. One reporter asked Warner repeatedly if he had engaged in ball tampering during the recent Ashes series against England, the biggest contest in cricket.

That underlined Sutherland's later comments that this Australia team's entire reputation has been tarnished.

Warner, a pugnacious batsman who has a long lost list of disciplinary infractions in his career, was confirmed as being part of the plot for the first time officially.

Australian news outlets reported Warner had become a more central figure in the investigation, had fallen out with teammates and could face a lengthy ban.

Smith, the star of Australian cricket after leading the team to a 4-0 Ashes rout of England a few months ago, is expected to be fired as captain.

All three face hefty bans considering the damage caused to reputation of Australian cricket and the humiliation.

Smith and Bancroft confessed that, after a discussion during a break in play, they decided they would try to change the condition of the ball during the third test using a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt collected from the side of the pitch. Bancroft was tasked to do the on-field tampering but botched it when he was caught by television cameras doing the tampering and then trying to hide the tape down the front of his trousers. The evidence from the TV cameras was overwhelming.

Australia also lost the test by a crushing 322 runs.

Tim Paine will take over as captain of the team for the fourth test in South Africa starting on Friday, with Smith, Warner and Bancroft on a flight home Wednesday morning. Their places in the Australia squad will be taken by Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns, who helped their Queensland state clinch the domestic cricket title on Tuesday, and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia trails 2-1 ahead of the final test in Johannesburg. Engulfed in a crisis, Australia faces losing a series in South Africa for the first time in nearly 50 years.

