Cricket ball-tampering scandal: David Warner loses a sponsor

SYDNEY, Australia — David Warner lost one of his major commercial endorsements and quit as captain of his Indian Premier League team before he flew home from South Africa with the two other Australia players at the centre of a ball tampering scandal.

Steve Smith has been temporarily stripped of the test captaincy and suspended for the fourth test, along with vice captain Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, in response to the ball tampering on the third day of the Cape Town test match last weekend.

Cricket Australia hasn't finalized sanctions for the three players, but lengthy bans are expected.

On Wednesday, LG, a South Korean electronics company, confirmed that Warner, who signed on as its brand ambassador in November 2014, would not have his contract renewed.

"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks, and in light of recent events we have decided not to renew our partnership," the company said in a statement. "LG Australia will always look to work with ambassadors that share our core brand values and we take these relationships incredibly seriously."

Warner stood down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the lucrative Twenty20 IPL. Smith earlier stood down as skipper of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season.

Both players are on IPL contracts worth nearly $2 million as the highest-paid Australians in the league.

"In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad," a club statement said Wednesday.

Sanitarium this week removed all material related to Smith from the website of its breakfast cereal Weet-Bix pending the outcome of Cricket Australia's inquiry.

Smith and Bancroft confessed that, after a discussion during a break in play last Saturday in the third test against South Africa, they decided they would try to change the condition of the ball by rubbing it with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt collected near the pitch. Bancroft was tasked to do the on-field tampering but botched it when he was caught by television cameras doing the tampering and then trying to hide the tape down the front of his trousers. The evidence from the TV cameras was overwhelming.