Weah debuts, Wood scores and US beats Paraguay 1-0

CARY, N.C. — Tim Weah ran onto the field wearing bright orange boots, the first player born in the 2000s to play for the United States.

"This is what I've been waiting for my whole life," said the 18-year-old, the son of Liberian President George Weah, the 1995 FIFA Player of the Year. "I'm really appreciative of the chance that the coaching staff has given me, and I'm hoping that I get more call-ups."

Weah debuted in the 86th minute, Bobby Wood scored on a penalty kick and the U.S. beat Paraguay 1-0 in an exhibition Tuesday night for its first win in three games under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

Weah entered in the 86th minute and was pulled down three minutes later by Derlin Gonzalez. Weah made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on March 3, less than two weeks after his birthday. He played alongside American midfielder Darlington Nagbe, whose father Joe was Liberia's captain and a teammate of George Weah on the national team.

Midfielder Marky Delgado and forward Andrija Novakovich — whose family drove 16 hours from Wisconsin for the game — also made their U.S. debuts. Sarachan has given three players debuts in each game since taking over for Bruce Arena, who quit in November after the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Sarachan praised his young players for winning a "a real big-boy game" that included seven yellow cards — five for Paraguay.

"All the guys that came in had a great experience of being a part of the national team throughout the nine days," Sarachan said. "You don't just make changes for change's sake. We did want to make at least 3-4 subs, and could have been six, but that game sort of evolved in a way where we felt like the players on the field needed to be rewarded for a great effort."

Delgado's 50-yard pass led to the foul that resulted in the 45th-minute penalty kick.

Jorge Villafana won Bruno Valdez's throw-in deep in the U.S. end and headed the ball to Tyler Adams, a 19-year-old midfielder making his third international appearance. Adams squared to Delgado before taking off and reached Delgado's pass about 30 yards from goal. Adams rounded goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez, who tripped him with an outstretched arm .

"With my pace . I was able to go at the goalkeeper, and he took a good angle on the initial shot," Adams said. "I was going to try to tuck it back post, so I tried to drag it across my body, and the keeper caught me. And Bobby just stepped up and buried it."