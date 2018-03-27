Glendening scores twice to lift Red Wings over Penguins 5-2

DETROIT — Luke Glendening scored twice, Darren Helm matched his career high with three points and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Helm had a goal and two assists, and Frans Nielsen and Niklas Kronwall also scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard made 22 saves to help the Red Wings win in regulation for the first time since a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 21 shots.

It took Pittsburgh 38 seconds to gain the lead. Crosby took Jake Guentzel's cross-ice feed and snapped a shot before Howard could get across.