Braves top prospect Acuna's SunTrust debut only a tease

Acuna hit second in Cox's lineup, but the Hall of Fame manager said: "He can hit anywhere. It doesn't matter where he hits in the lineup. He's a dynamic-type guy, five-tool guy."

Acuna, 20, hit four homers with 11 RBIs and four steals this spring.

Following the team's stance, Cox said Acuna will benefit from "a little bit more seasoning" in the minors.

"Get him off to a good start and hopefully he gets him up here real soon," Cox said.

Before the game, Acuna said he was so excited to play at SunTrust Park "there are really no words to describe it."

After striking out in his first at-bat, Acuna lined a single to left field off Newcomb in the third inning but was picked off as he tried to steal second.

Cox said Acuna reminds him "a lot" of a young Andruw Jones.

"He makes contact," Cox said. "He's got a good eye at the plate. He's got tremendous power to right-centre as well as left. He can hit the ball out dead centre, right-centre, left-centre."

Acuna, from Venezuela, said he took notes from fellow Venezuelan Ender Inciarte, Atlanta's two-time Gold Glove winner in centre field, this spring.

"He helped me right away when I got to spring training and since I've known him, really," Acuna said. "He's helped me focus on the little things, which I think is the difference-maker in how you get to the big leagues. I'm really thankful for all the advice he's given me."

Inciarte followed Acuna's father, Ron, who played in the Mets, Blue Jays and Brewers organizations but never reached the major leagues.

Inciarte seemed offended when told the younger Acuna similarly followed his career.

"I'm not that old!" the 27-year-old outfielder said with a laugh.

"He wants to be himself and that's good for him. He's not trying to be like somebody else. He saw me play and that's one thing, but he's not trying to be like me or someone else. He's different and he's very special," Inciarte added.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press