Tarasenko gets 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Sharks

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Tarasenko got a pass from Vladimir Sobotka and tipped in the winner at 2:33. It was Tarasenko's 31st goal, and he has 30 or more in four consecutive seasons.

St. Louis has won a season-best six straight games. San Jose had won eight straight.

Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 22 saves.