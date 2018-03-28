Stratton throws 5 strong as Giants beat A's 3-0

Paul Blackburn is out with forearm tightness and is expected to miss the early part of the season, too.

"The hits just keep on coming as far as the rotation goes," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

"First and foremost you feel sorry for him. He's a young guy. Typically when these things happen these guys come back as strong if not stronger than ever. And I know he's going to work hard to get back and pitch in the fashion he was."

Bochy announced relievers Pierce Johnson and Roberto Gomez, outfielders Gregor Blanco and Gorkys Hernandez, and utilityman Kelby Tomlinson will break camp with the team.

The Giants will option outfielder Steven Duggar and infielder Josh Rutledge to Triple-A Fresno.

Giants closer Mark Melancon's status for opening day is uncertain. The 33-year-old closer had right forearm surgery last September and is still recovering. He threw on flat ground Tuesday and is expected to do so again Wednesday.

"When he throws (Wednesday), we'll know," Bochy said of Melancon's playing status for opening day.

Melvin said the A's would announce their final roster moves Wednesday.

The A's (14-16) completed their third straight losing spring training. They've had three or more straight losing springs three times in Oakland history (1974-77 and 2009-11).

GETTING DEFENSIVE

With Stratton facing a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the top of the first inning, third baseman Evan Longoria started a 5-2-3 double play.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford later made a leaping catch on a line drive over his head off Bruce Maxwell's bat in the fourth.

"They definitely helped get us out of some jams and kept us in the game," Stratton said. "I think it's going to be a big part of our team this year."

RELIEF

Giants relievers Josh Osich, Cory Gearrin, Sam Dyson, Johnson and Derek Law combined on four innings of two-hit ball.

The A's bullpen was sharp, too, as Liam Hendricks, Cahill and Frankie Montas combined for eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Samardzija will throw on flat surfaces Wednesday and Thursday, Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman will make his second consecutive Opening Day start on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland.

Giants: LHP Ty Blach will make his first career Opening Day start against LHP Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

