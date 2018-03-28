OHL: Frontenacs top Battalion 4-1

---

STEELHEADS 2 COLTS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett put away the winner early in the third period as the Steelheads took a 2-1 series lead over Barrie.

Michael McLeod also scored for Mississauga.

Dmitry Sokolov replied for the Colts.

---

STORM 7 RANGERS 5

GUELPH, Ont. — Zach Poirier's goal with 1:45 left in the third period was the winner as the Storm downed Kitchener.

The Rangers lead the series 2-1.

Garrett McFadden, Barret Kirwin, Liam Hawel, Nate Schnarr, Alexey Toropchenko and Cedric Ralph also scored for Guelph.

Kole Sherwood had a pair of goals for Kitchener, while Logan Stanley, Givani Smith and Riley Damiani also scored.

---

GENERALS 6 ICEDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Alex Di Carlo and Kyle MacLean had two goals apiece as the Generals subdued Niagara.

The IceDogs lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Danil Antropov and Renars Krastenbergs also scored for Oshawa.

Akil Thomas and Danial Singer scored for the IceDogs.

---

STING 5 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jordan Ernst chipped in the game-winning goal for the Sting at 17:27 of the third period to down the Spitfires.

Sarnia takes a 2-1 series lead.

Drake Rymsha, Theo Calvas, Hugo Leufvenius and Sean Josling also scored for the Sting.

Daniel D'Amico, Cole Purboo and Connor Corcoran scored for Windsor.

By The Canadian Press