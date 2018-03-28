Mediator will attempt to help settle Nassar lawsuits

"My client denies that he ever engaged in any inappropriate touching of anyone, any student or otherwise," Dakmak said. "He denies that there was any quid pro quo for sexual favours in exchange for any type of standing within the university, or the medical school."

The defence attorney also disputed the notion that Strampel neglected his duty to oversee Nassar, saying it was the responsibility of the university's Title IX investigators to ensure Nassar abided by the restrictions on his practice.

Bill Forsyth, who was hired by Michigan's attorney general to investigate the university, would not discuss the photos on Strampel's computer or precisely how Strampel obtained them.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Forsyth said at a news conference. "We would encourage anybody with information, whether it be about former Dean Strampel or whether it's about anything at Michigan State that they're concerned about, call the hotline at the attorney general's office and report that."

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave powerful statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

Strampel told authorities in 2017 that he did not check to see if Nassar was obeying the examining-room restrictions because Nassar had been "exonerated" in an investigation by police and the university. At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the probe ended, according to university police.

Nassar was fired in 2016 for violating the chaperone rules. Strampel announced his leave of absence as dean — citing medical reasons — in December. In February, interim Michigan State President John Engler announced plans to fire Strampel, who still has tenure that protects his employment as a faculty member.

In a statement, Engler said the charges against Strampel "confirm our belief that he has fallen far short of what is expected and required from academic leadership."

More than 250 girls and women have sued Michigan State, Strampel and other current and former university officials, USA Gymnastics — where Nassar also worked — and others.

Ray Cassar, a Detroit-area defence attorney not involved in the case, said prosecutors might have a hard time proving the neglect-of-duty charges against Strampel.

"He may have had a moral duty or ethical duty. But they're going to have to show he had an actual legal duty," Cassar said. "Does the dean of the medical school have a duty to check every single employee to see if they're complying with his directives?"

___

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert

By David Eggert, The Associated Press