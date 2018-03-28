2 Ireland rugby players acquitted of rape

BELFAST, Ireland — Two Ireland rugby internationals have been found not guilty of raping a woman in 2016.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Holding remain suspended from playing until their club, Ulster Rugby, and the Irish Rugby Football Union finish a joint review of the case. Neither player has played at domestic or international level since they were charged in July last year.

A jury returned a unanimous verdict at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday following a nine-week trial.

Jackson and Olding denied raping the same woman at a party at Jackson's house in south Belfast following a night out in June 2016. Jackson was also found not guilty of sexual assault. Two other men charged in connection with the incident were also found not guilty.