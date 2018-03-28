Lampaert secures back-to-back wins in Flemish classic

WAREGEM, Belgium — Belgium's Yves Lampaert won the Across Flanders race for the second straight year after surging from the leading group in the final kilometre of the Flemish cobbled race on Wednesday.

In difficult weather conditions, Lampaert attacked with 800 metres to go on a road made slippery by rain and pulled away from a group of five riders including Edvald Boasson Hagen and Sep Vanmarcke.

Lampaert's rivals were slow to react and when they launched the chase it was already too late.

The Belgian rider, a former black belt judoka who took up cycling at the age of 17, posted his first win of the season ahead of Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands. Vanmarcke completed the podium of the UCI World Tour event. Boasson Hagen beat Mads Pedersen for fourth place.