Moser, Loyola and Sister Jean basking in Final Four

"It is kind of strange," said Jessica Vera, who earned her nursing degree from Loyola last year. "But it is nice."

She and a friend were planning to drive to San Antonio on Wednesday. Though she's watched the Ramblers on TV, this will actually be the first game she attends this season.

Loyola figures to have a large cheering section in the stadium and in front of televisions. After all, the Ramblers and Sister Jean are the darlings of the tournament.

The bobbleheads of Sister Jean the school distributed a few years ago were selling for more than $300 on ebay. A new model unveiled Friday in conjunction with Loyola quickly surpassed Clemson's national football champions as the top seller ever for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, according to co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

Sales for the latest Sister Jean bobblehead were at 9,760 as of Wednesday afternoon. The $25 collectible — which will be delivered to customers in June — uses a variety of images to show the team chaplain smiling as she holds a basketball with two hands.

About 65 per cent of the orders were from outside Illinois, and they had come from every state and Washington, D.C., plus Canada and the United Kingdom. Someone in Arizona had placed several orders totalling 80 bobbleheads.

"They either have a lot of friends and/or grandchildren or think that the Sister Jean bobbleheads are a safer investment than the stock market (they might be on to something)," Sklar wrote in an email.

Longtime Loyola fan Richard Miller of Lincolnwood, Illinois, ordered four.

"We got to visit with her different times out in the hall (at games)," he said. "What a wonderful, wonderful lady. It's just so nice to see her being honoured like this. It's the pinnacle of her life right now."

It's also a high point for Loyola, decades in the making. The program struggled for years after that Sweet 16 run and went 14 seasons without a winning record at one point.

Moser got off to a tough start, with a 32-61 record and a switch from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference in his first three years. Since then? They are 89-49, with a program record for wins this season.

They even had their first sellout in 15 years, packing in 4,963 for the regular-season finale after drawing crowds of about 1,100 to 1,500 earlier in the season.

What a difference for a coach who in his early years handed out hot dogs to students and asked them to come to games. Moser also surprised the crowd at Midnight Madness by dressing up as the school's mascot — LU Wolf.

He never lost sight of the ultimate goal. And if he needed some inspiration, it was there in black and white.

"It was reminder to me every day of my energy, my passion, of getting this thing going, and I haven't let up," Moser said.

