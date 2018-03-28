Former Raiders QB David Humm dies at age 65

ALAMEDA, Calif. — David Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65.

The Raiders announced Humm's death on Wednesday, calling him a true Raider for his seven years with the team.

Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988 and was in a wheelchair for more than 20 years. The Lincoln Journal Star said he died Tuesday night at home in Las Vegas.

Humm was a starter for three seasons at Nebraska, leading the team to top 10 finishes each season. He was a second-team All-American in 1974 when he finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.