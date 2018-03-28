Old guys rule with rebuilding Padres, who open vs Brewers

SAN DIEGO — The rebuilding San Diego Padres won't be hurting for veteran presence when they open the season Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Left-hander Clayton Richard, at 34 the second-oldest player on the team, will make his first career opening day start. First baseman Eric Hosmer, 28, will make his Padres debut after signing a $144 million, eight-year free agent contract early in spring training. Third baseman Chase Headley, 33, is back after spending the last 3 1/2 seasons with the New York Yankees.

Owner Ron Fowler doesn't expect the Padres to be competitive for another year or two, after another few waves of hotshot prospects come up from the minor leagues.

That doesn't mean the veterans are going to mail it in.

"I mean, that's their vision from 30,000 feet," Headley said Wednesday. "I think guys in this clubhouse expect more than that. And that's really the only way to approach it as a player. You understand where he's coming from, you understand the philosophy that's going on, but on the same token when you're in this clubhouse your job is to go out and win a game each and every day and when you do that enough, then sure enough you have a chance to compete for a playoff spot, and that's what we want to do."

The Padres were 71-91 last year and fourth in the NL West, 33 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They weren't last, though, as the San Francisco Giants were seven games worse.

Richard said the Padres can be "as good as we want to be. I think we're going to prepare to do such a thing. We're going to be prepared to win every day, and it's going to show."

After beefing up their minor league system with draft picks and international signings, the Padres figured it was time to bring in a veteran like Hosmer.

"There's a lot of excitement," Hosmer said. "A lot of guys are playing here for the first time, especially opening day. For me personally it's a new team so I'm ready to get off on the right foot. Opening day is one of those things where everyone really looks forward to it and it's really hyped up and then you get done with the game and you realize you have 161 more. So we're looking forward to it."

Hosmer has had some big moments at Petco Park. He homered off Johnny Cueto and went 2 for 3 in the 2016 All-Star Game, earning MVP honours. In the second round of the World Baseball Classic last March, he hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning of the United States' 4-2 victory against Venezuela. Team USA went on to win the championship at Dodger Stadium.