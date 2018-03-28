Kemba Walker becomes Hornets' career scoring leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker has become the Charlotte Hornets' career scoring leader.

The 6-foot point guard broke Dell Curry's record of 9,839 points with a reverse layup with 20 seconds left in the Hornets' 118-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Walker entered the game needing 20 points to eclipse the mark. He scored 21.

The 27-year-old Walker broke down in tears after breaking the mark.