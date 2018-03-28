MarShon Brooks scores 21 as Grizzlies beat Blazers 108-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MarShon Brooks scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter in his first game with Memphis, helping the lowly Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 on Wednesday night.

Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts in the final period in his first NBA appearance since April 16, 2014, with the Lakers. He signed a 10-day contract with Memphis on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for the Grizzlies (21-54), who earned their second straight win.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 42 points and Wade Baldwin IV added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Baldwin scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as Portland (46-29) stretched its lead to seven points on several occasions.