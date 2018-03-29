Wednesday's Games

Sports 01:09 AM

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 Florida 3

Washington 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Arizona 3 Vegas 2

---

AHL

Bridgeport 6 Hershey 4

Hartford 4 Springfield 3 (SO)

Syracuse 5 Binghamton 1

Toronto 5 Laval 1

Grand Rapids 3 Texas 2 (SO)

WB/Scranton 5 Providence 2

Utica 3 Rochester 2 (OT)

Rockford 4 Manitoba 3

Chicago 3 Iowa 1

Cleveland 6 Stockton 0

Bakersfield 3 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Brooklyn 111 Orlando 104

Cleveland 118 Charlotte 105

Philadelphia 118 New York 101

Memphis 108 Portland 103

Minnesota 126 Atlanta 114

Boston 97 Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 111 Phoenix 99

L.A. Lakers 103 Dallas 93

By The Canadian Press

