Sister Jean takes hoops to a heavenly place

And yet, Loyola feels like something different. Instead of a player or coach who stands out as the main catalyst for all this success, it's a nun who is not only bringing added attention to her beloved players, but doing it in a way that unravels stereotypes about the elderly to say nothing of the millions of women who have chosen her calling over the centuries.

"She's showing that, yes, nuns are regular people with a special calling," says Rebecca Alpert, a religion professor at Temple whose book, "Religion and Sports," looks at ways those two facets of life intersect. "She's photogenic. She's media savvy. It's a great story. I like hearing it. I'll buy a bobblehead."

It also brings up this awkward dissonance: Villanova is also accompanied by a person of the cloth, the Rev. Rob Hagan. And yet, because he represents a school that is better known, top seeded, a champion only two years ago and the furthest thing from a plucky underdog, Father Rob is a supporting player in this drama — no bobblehead as of yet — who is receiving his 15 minutes in large part because Sister Jean has gotten hers on the other side of the bracket.

Which brings up the question: If Father Rob's and Sister Jean's teams square off in an all-Catholic final Monday night, who wins?

Another way to ask it is whether Sister Jean's prayers hold any more weight than those of others, including secular fans who may want Kansas or Michigan to win on Saturday — to say nothing of the poor folks who were pulling for Kansas State or Texas Tech last weekend in the Elite Eight.

"It's a legitimate question," Price says. "It's about discipline and it's about frequency (of praying), and that doesn't necessarily mean (Sister Jean's) prayers are heard better. But they're articulated in ways that are not about self-gratification. Cheering for a bunch of young men to play their best and fulfil their dream is different from, let's say, a stock car racer who prays to the Lord for a caution flag to come out so he can win the race."

The idea of divine intervention in sports goes way back, even decades before Al Michaels famously asked "Do you believe in miracles?" as the seconds ticked down in the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team's seminal victory over the Russians — a bunch of amateurs unbelievably beating a bunch of professionals.

And yet, the so-called "Miracle on Ice" hardly stands alone in sports, where the never-ending search for the upset, the unexpected, the unexplainable, is, in fact, "the reason we play the game."

Miracle in the Meadowlands.

Music City Miracle.

The Immaculate Reception.

Hail Mary.

The winner of the first three women's national titles: Immaculata College . That was no miracle.

But if little Loyola-Chicago is cutting down nets come Monday night, well, that might be — even if God is in no way connected to the actual result.

"The word 'miracle' is very important because what it signals is something intruding on your day-to-day reality and reminding you that the world is a much more complicated and beautiful place," Alpert says. "You don't have to make the assumption that there's an all-knowing God intervening and making this happen."

Though no harm if you do.

From all the corruption that's been unmasked in college basketball to the sex-abuse scandals involving Larry Nassar and gymnastics to the Russian doping scandal at the Olympics, sports has become an ugly, ungodly sort of place of late.

Miracle or no, who's to say a 98-year-old superfan and her 11th-seeded team from out of nowhere can't help drag some sports fans from that abyss?

"We can't possibly forget the kinds of questions and issues that are being raised," Alpert says. "But this has ... pulled us away from things that are hurting sports today. If you look at it that way, then we can all be very grateful to Sister Jean."

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

By Eddie Pells, The Associated Press