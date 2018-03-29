Smith, Lehmann reduced to tears amid ball-tampering scandal

Warner arrived in Sydney a few hours later and told reporters it had been "a tough and emotional time."

Holding one of his children and with his wife standing next to him with another, Warner said his priority was to "get these kids in bed, rest up, and let my mind be clear so I can talk to you in a couple of days."

Smith, wearing a sports jacket and drawing deep breaths as he spoke, addressed the fans and the children of Australia who wanted to know why he cheated.

"Firstly. I'm deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket. I love kids wanting to play the great game of cricket that I love," he said. "Any time you're thinking of making a questionable decision. Think about who you're affecting.

"You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man has been ...," Smith, stopping briefly to cry, continued. "... and my mum. It hurts."

Smith said as the captain of the Australian team, he had to "take full responsibility."

"I made a serious error of judgment and I know and understand the consequences," he said. "It was a failure of my leadership. I will do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. If any good can come from this, then I hope I can be a force for change.

"I will regret this for the rest of my life. I am absolutely gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness."

Nearly 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) west, an emotional Bancroft apologized in Perth and said he will forever regret his role in the episode that resulted in 12-month bans for Smith and Warner and a nine-month ban for him.

"Not a second has gone by when I wish I could turn back time. It is something I will regret for the rest of my life," Bancroft said. "All I can do in the short term is to ask for forgiveness."

Bancroft has only played eight tests since replacing Matt Renshaw in the Australian lineup. Now Renshaw has been recalled to replace him.

"The thing that breaks my heart is that I have given up my spot in the team for free," he said, holding back tears. "People know I worked so hard to get to this point in my career and to have given up that chance is devastating."

A Cricket Australia investigator found that Warner instructed Bancroft how to carry out the tampering with a piece of sandpaper during a break in play on the third day of the third test against South Africa.

Bancroft initially claimed he had used adhesive tape and dirt to attempt to alter the shape of the ball. It was later proved he used sandpaper.

"I lied about the sandpaper," Bancroft explained. "I panicked in that situation. I'm embarrassed by that. I have never ever been involved in tampering with the ball."

English county side Somerset said Thursday that Bancroft would not be its overseas player for the coming season because of his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner, who has lost two sponsors already, posted a statement on Twitter and Instagram to say he was on his way back to Australia from South Africa and added: "You will hear from me in a few days."

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologize for my part and take responsibility for it," he said. "I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans."

Smith and Warner were banned from playing any high level cricket in Australia for a year. They've also been barred by Indian authorities from the lucrative IPL.

Smith won't be considered eligible to regain the test captaincy for at least two years, Cricket Australia said. Warner will never again be considered for a leadership role in an Australian team.

Sporting goods company Asics scrapped sponsorship deals Warner and Bancroft. Electronics company LG on Wednesday said it would not renew its soon-to-expire deal with Warner.

Cereal company Sanitarium on Thursday said it was ending its relationship with Smith.

Reports in the Australia media estimate the suspensions could cost Smith and Warner 5 million Australian dollars ($3.8 million) each in lost earnings and endorsements.

The Australia Cricketers' Association has foreshadowed potential appeals by the banned players, saying "there are a number of glaring and clear anomalies in the process to date which causes the ACA to query the severity and proportionality of the proposed sanctions."

By Dennis Passa, The Associated Press