Lundqvist and rebuilding Rangers brace for rough road ahead

When the Rangers played at Washington on Wednesday night in their first game with no hope of playoffs since 2004, they dressed 15 players age 26 and younger. New York's future is its present, which can mean blunders like Neal Pionk's missed assignment in front, along with the excitement and potential of prospects like the 22-year-old defenceman, Andersson and Chytil.

"When you see the progress of the group, especially the young players, that gives you hope for what's ahead of us," Lundqvist said.

With a full no-movement clause and the equity he has built up with the Rangers, Lundqvist can choose his future. Others, like Zuccarello and coach Alain Vigneault, aren't so fortunate.

In February, when he announced plans to go young, Gorton didn't want to answer a question about whether Vigneault would be back next season other than to praise his coaching and say, "We're all responsible in some way here for what we're seeing." This spring will be the first time in a decade Vigneault hasn't coached in the playoffs, a tough turn for the 56-year-old who almost certainly will be behind an NHL bench somewhere next season.

"A tough decision was made for the long-term future of this organization and you have to respect it and you have to do your jobs," Vigneault said Wednesday. "That's what I'm trying to do, that's what my staff is trying to do and that's what the players are trying to do."

Try as they might to focus on the final few games of the season, the Rangers feel the threat of drastic change that hangs over them. Lundqvist said "now is not the time" to talk about the bumpy road ahead.

Describing one of the most successful runs in franchise history, Zuccarello used words like lucky, fortunate and even spoiled. In a sport with a salary cap, it's difficult to remain among the top teams for even this long, and now everyone is bracing for the uncertainty of what's next.

"This is a new situation for most of the guys that have been here for a while, but you have to buy in, you know?" Zuccarello said. "It is what it is. It's nothing you can do about it. ... Hopefully I have some good years — five, six good years — left and can be part of the rebuild and come to the good times again."

___

___

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press