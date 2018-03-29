Canadians communications VP Beauchamp resigns

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have announced that senior vice president of communications Donald Beauchamp will be leaving the organization effective May 15.

Beauchamp joined the Canadiens on Aug. 24, 1993 as director of communications and, in was promoted to vice president of communications and community relations in 2002.

He oversaw several high profile events including the national funerals for Maurice Richard in 2000 and Jean Beliveau in 2014, the club's centennial celebrations in 2009 and the return of team captain Saku Koivu on April 9, 2002.

He will remain as a member of the board of directors of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.