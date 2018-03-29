Blue Jays put SS Tulowitzki on 60-day DL with bone spurs

TORONTO — Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has been put on the 60-day disabled list because of bone spurs in his right heel, retroactive to March 28.

Tulowitzki suffered a season-ending ankle injury last July 28 and has not played since. He hit and fielded grounders during spring training but was unable to run. The five-time All-Star has missed at least 30 games in each of the past six seasons, and is now guaranteed to extend that setback streak.

Tulowitzki has the bone spurs for at least three years, but they have been bothering him during his recovery from surgery to repair the ligament damage suffered when he stepped on C.J. Cron's foot while trying to beat out an infield hit in a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Blue Jays acquired Tulowitzki from Colorado during the 2015 season, one of several moves they made at the deadline that season en route to winning the AL East and ending a 22-year playoff drought.