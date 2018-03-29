MLB average salary drops, AP study finds

NEW YORK — The average major league salary on opening day dropped slightly following an off-season of slashed contracts for many free agents and the decisions to start three highly paid players in the minor leagues, according to study by The Associated Press.

The $4.41 million average Thursday fell 0.9 per cent from last year's starting figure of $4.45 million, according to the AP's calculations. It was only the second drop since the end of the 1994-95 strike, after a 2.7 decrease in 2004.

Two late-signing free agent pitchers were optioned to farm teams just ahead of Thursday's openers to get more preparation time: Philadelphia's Jake Arrieta and Baltimore's Alex Cobb. If they had remained in the majors, the average would have been down just $1,380. And if Arizona outfielder Yasmany Tomas had also remained in the big leagues, the average would have been up 0.2 per cent to $4.46 million.

Boston had a $224 million payroll and topped the major leagues for the first time since at least the 1980s. San Francisco was next at $207 million, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($182 million), Washington ($181 million), the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers ($179 million), the Los Angeles Angels ($170 million) and the New York Yankees in seventh at $167 million. The Yankees have their lowest payroll since 2003 and their lowest ranking since 1992.

The Dodgers' payroll has dropped from a record $270 million at the start of 2015. World Series champion Houston was 10th at $158 million.

Philadelphia was last at $64.5 million — but that doesn't include Arrieta's $30 million. Other low spenders were Oakland ($66 million), the Chicago White Sox ($73 million), Tampa Bay ($77 million) and Pittsburgh ($82 million).

After an off-season that saw many well-known free agents fail to reach deals before spring training — and some are still looking to land with teams — there were troubling signs for non-star veterans fearing they will be replaced by low-priced youth.

MLB's median salary, the point where an equal number of players earn above and below, dropped to $1.32 million, down from $1.5 million on each of the two previous opening days and $1.65 million at the start of the 2015 season.

The total of players making $1 million or more sank to 477, down from 487 last year, 492 in 2016 and 508 in 2015.

Fifty-three players are at the $545,000 minimum, up from 49 at last year's low salary of $535,000 and 40 at 2016's $507,500 bottom.