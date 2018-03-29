Big men give Final Four teams spacing in positionless game

The 6-11 German junior is a crafty inside player with good footwork and a multitude of moves. He also can step out and drain the 3, leading the nation among players 6-11 or taller with 59 this season.

Moritz's manoeuvring inside and out opens up the perimeter, where the Wolverines score more than 43 per cent of their points. His agility also gives Michigan multiple options in its swarming defence.

"Being able to have a versatile big is huge because they can space the floor," Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole said. "We don't feel like we have any matchup problems. For him to be able to hold a 5, but also being able to hold a 2-guard, is definitely big for our defensive principles and it gives us a lot of options."

Azubuike and Krutwig are not perimeter shooters by any stretch, yet are the perfect fit for their teams.

Azubuike is a load inside at 7-foot, 280 pounds and plays with an aggressiveness that forces teams to double team or least hedge toward the Nigerian big man. Kansas coach Bill Self likes to work the ball from the inside out and Azubuike's ability to batter his way to the rim frees up the Jayhawks' plethora of shooters.

Azubuike led the nation by shooting 77 per cent and is hitting an incredible 82 per cent over his past 11 games. He's also a force on the offensive glass and flies in for blocked shots if his teammates get beat off the dribble.

"They just make it really hard on you," Spellman said of Kansas. "They've got four guys who are going off the dribble making great plays. They have a big guy in the middle, 7-foot, just offensive rebounding anything they miss and sealing up the rim. We do kind of do the same thing, but it's hard to guard."

Krutwig's burliness makes Loyola a tough guard.

The Ramblers rely on quick ball movement and sharp cuts, often playing with four guards on the court at the same time. Krutwig makes it impossible for defences to just gang up on the 3-point line.

A beefy 6-9, Krutwig plays a bruising game, often initiating contact. He has a variety of old-school up-and-under moves around the basket and is a deft passer from the post, whipping balls to the Ramblers' cache of shooters.

"We play four guards at a time a lot, so when you've got guys who can space the floor and have an unselfish group, getting the domino started," Loyola swingman Donte Ingram said. "When you have a post threat like Cameron, it makes us a very balanced team."

This Final Four has four of them, thanks to their big men.

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

By John Marshall, The Associated Press