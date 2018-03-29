Red carpets, loud socks: Teams arrive for festive Final Four

"I think it's definitely an advantage for us that we've been through it before," Brunson said. "But we still have to go through it. There's going to be a lot of things going on in the next couple of days, but I'm enjoying it because I'm out here with my brothers and getting to be in this moment."

Villanova's flight encountered turbulence on its descent into Texas, but Mikal Bridges calmed nervous flyer Eric Paschall. The Wildcats can cement their status as a modern college basketball power with their second title in three years, but a showdown with the powerful Jayhawks looms.

The Wolverines realize most of the country will be rooting against them when they take on Loyola, but that doesn't detract from the excitement — and it certainly won't matter to the large crush of maize-and-blue fans expected to invade the Alamodome after an outstanding turnout in Los Angeles last week.

"We got in late and we got up early," said Moe Wagner, Michigan's high-scoring German big man. "It's been pretty busy since we got in. A lot of talking and running around. But like I always say, it beats the alternative. It's surreal, but it's a great opportunity, and these people in this locker room are the best guys to share it with."

The next few days will be surreal for every player — but particularly for Loyola-Chicago, it seems.

When the Ramblers reached their team hotel, they got another thrill from a brief visit with Russell Westbrook. The NBA MVP is in town with the Oklahoma City Thunder to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

"I was standing next to him, trying to see how tall I was," said Jackson, who got a photo with the UCLA product. "He just (said), 'Good luck and go ahead and win it.'"

