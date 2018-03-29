Jones HR off Rodney in 11th gives Orioles 3-2 win over Twins

BALTIMORE — Adam Jones had just hit the winning home run and absorbed a celebratory shaving cream pie in the face, and now the Baltimore Orioles centre fielder was standing in the clubhouse surrounded by television cameras, microphones and his two little boys.

If there was any thought that his 11th opening day with the Orioles would be jumbled together with all the rest, the aftermath of Baltimore's 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday was solid evidence to the contrary.

"Each one is more and more special because it shows I've been able to maintain and stay in the big leagues," Jones said. "This one is probably more important because my kids are able to talk a little bit better and they understand what's going on better."

Jones homered on Fernando Rodney's first pitch starting the bottom of the 11th inning to provide the Orioles with their eighth consecutive opening day victory.