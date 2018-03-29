Markakis' 3-run homer gives Braves 8-5 walk-off vs Phillies

Julio Teheran started on opening day for the fifth straight year, the most for any Braves pitcher since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966. He gave up only four hits over 5 2-3 innings, but wound up being charged with four runs when the bullpen let him down as well.

The game drew an announced crowd of 40,208, which was nearly 1,000 shy of the listed capacity at 2-year-old SunTrust Park. The Braves said it was officially a sellout, even though there were noticeable patches of empty seats throughout the stadium.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Three pitchers were placed on the 10-day disabled list before the game as Philadelphia set its 25-man roster. The moves for RHPs Jerad Eickhoff (right lat strain), Tommy Hunter (right hamstring strain) and Mark Leiter Jr. (right forearm strain) were all retroactive to March 26.

Braves: C Tyler Flowers left the game during his first at-bat of the season after fouling off a pitch in the second inning. Flowers winced in pain and headed straight to the clubhouse with what was described as left oblique "discomfort." It's not known how long he'll be out. Kurt Suzuki finished Flowers' at-bat and went the rest of the way behind the plate.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Pevetta, who was 8-10 with a 6.02 ERA in 2017, gets the start for the Phillies in Game 2 of the series Friday night.

The Braves will counter with RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who was 10-13 with a 4.79 ERA last season.

By Paul Newberry, The Associated Press