Blackhawks D Seabrook plays in 1,000th NHL game

CHICAGO — Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook played in his 1,000th regular-season game Thursday night, adding another accomplishment to his impressive career.

Seabrook got the start alongside fellow alternate captain and frequent defensive partner Duncan Keith against Winnipeg. He has appeared in 77 of Chicago's 78 games this season.

Each of the Blackhawks warmed up in Seabrook's No. 7 jersey, and the franchise recognized the defenceman during a pregame ceremony. He was joined on the ice by his wife and three children and his parents and brother before he was presented with a commemorative silver stick, a painting and a family vacation to Disney World.

"I think it's a mindset thing. You know you just want to play," Seabrook said Wednesday when asked about his durability. "I want to be out on the ice. I want to be out with the boys, trying to win hockey games. I think that's where we all want to be.

"For me personally, it's tough when I'm not playing. It's real tough. I sort of feel like, I don't know, I feel like I'm a nuisance being around the rink, getting treatment or something like that. Personally I feel like I don't like doing that kind of stuff, so I try and just play through."

Seabrook, who turns 33 on April 20, was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2003 draft. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and also played on Canada's gold medal-winning team in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Seabrook is the fifth player in franchise history to skate in 1,000 or more games for the team, joining Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Eric Nesterenko and Bob Murray.

By The Associated Press