Ryder rolling at rain-delayed Houston Open

HUMBLE, Texas — PGA Tour rookie Sam Ryder played just enough golf Thursday to get his name atop the leaderboard in the Houston Open.

Ryder holed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to reach 8-under par before it was too dark to continue. The opening round was delayed two hours because of overnight rain that dumped more than 2 inches on the Golf Club of Houston.

But it was partly cloudy, warm and breezy for most of the day, with a forecast for more of the same through the weekend.

Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway each shot 7-under 65 in the morning. They had a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler, Rod Pampling, Ryan Armour and Julian Suri among those who completed their rounds.

Beau Hossler, another PGA Tour rookie, was at 7 under through 16 holes.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., shot a 3-under 69 to enter into a tie for 48th and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 1-over 73. Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., completed 13 holes before play was suspended. Both were at 1-over when they ceased play.

Phil Mickelson looked as if he would be among the leaders when he shot 30 on the front nine and was one shot behind. Mickelson, who won the Mexico Championship three weeks ago for his first victory in more than four years, stalled on the back nine, and then wound up in the wrong spot on the par-3 14th.

Facing a bunker shot with the green running away from him, Mickelson left it in the sand and the ball rolled back into his footprint. He did well to get that one on the fringe, and got up-and-down to make double bogey.

Mickelson wound up with a 68, along with Jordan Spieth, who made three late birdies playing in the morning.

"I didn't make a birdie on the back nine and that's disappointing," Mickelson said. "But I'm playing well. I got off to a good start. My goal is not to win on Thursday. My goal is to try to get in contention for the weekend. So I didn't hurt myself there. But I didn't help myself as much as I could have."