Australian rugby sevens captain assaulted, has head injury

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian rugby sevens captain James Stannard is in stable condition in a Sydney hospital with head injuries after being punched by a man outside a restaurant early Friday morning.

Rugby Australia said Friday that Stannard was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital after being struck by another man at 3:10 a.m. It said New South Wales Police have charged a 22-year-old man over an alleged "one-punch" assault.

Local media said the man accused of assaulting Stannard fled the scene but was apprehended by witnesses and several of Stannard's teammates until police arrived to arrest him.

Stannard, 35, played in a Commonwealth Games warmup match on Thursday in Sydney. The rugby sevens program at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Queensland state is from April 13-15.