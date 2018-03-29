Giants edge Kershaw, Dodgers 1-0 on opening day

"There's a lot of things that I could have done better," Kershaw said. "It was pitch execution more than anything."

Kershaw struck out seven and walked two in six innings of the Dodgers' first opening day loss since 2010.

Andrew McCutchen, acquired from Pittsburgh during the off-season, was 1 for 4 with a double in his Giants debut. Evan Longoria, obtained by San Francisco from Tampa Bay, was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Blach has pitched well against the Dodgers in his career, going 3-2 with a 1.96 ERA. He's held them to a .212 average in eight games, including five starts.

"Last year was a really big learning experience for a lot of us," Blach said. "We learned it takes 25 guys to win and you can't just rely on one guy. Even though it's nice to have Bum opening day, over the course of the year you're going to have injuries and you have to work through it."

Kershaw had his hands full from the start against the NL West's worst team last year, giving up hits in every inning but the third when he retired the side.

The five-time NL West champion Dodgers had the potential tying run on third in the seventh. Yasmani Grandal singled and took third on pinch-hitter Chase Utley's two-out single. But leadoff hitter Chris Taylor was out on a called third strike from Cory Gearrin.

After Kershaw departed, J.T. Chargois, Josh Fields and Tony Cingrani combined to toss three scoreless innings, but the Dodgers couldn't generate any offence beyond three singles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Melancon has a right elbow flexor strain.

Dodgers: They began the season with three players on the DL: 3B Justin Turner (broken wrist), RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder) and LHP Julio Urias (shoulder surgery).

ON THE ROAD

The Giants opened on the road for the ninth consecutive year and improved to 23-16 in openers away from home.

KERSHAW AT THE PLATE

Kershaw was 2 for 2 at the plate, singling in the third and fifth innings, leading manager Dave Roberts to joke that he should have hit cleanup.

WARM WELCOME

Kemp was warmly received by the sellout crowd of 53,595 during pre-game introductions in his first opening day at Dodger Stadium since 2014. "That was pretty awesome," he said. "I didn't really expect it. That was a lot of emotion for me." He started in left field and went 1 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout.

UP NEXT

The Giants start RHP Johnny Cueto against the Dodgers' LHP Alex Wood, a 16-game winner last year, on Friday in the second game of the four-game series.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press